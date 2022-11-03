WATERVILLE — The Waterville Planning and Zoning Commission recently recommended changes in the town’s comprehensive plan and sent them to the Waterville Town Council.
Those changes include the town’s land designation map in the comprehensive plan, the zoning map and some terms and definitions in the zoning code. A comprehensive plan is a document that provides a 20-year vision on how a community is going to grow and is a required document by the state.
At a meeting last month, Waterville planner Kurt Dannison said the first proposed change is to eliminate the highway commercial district, leaving two commercial zones in Waterville: the central business district and the tourists commercial district.
There is currently only one area zoned in the highway commercial district, where the gas station is on the way out of town, Dannison said.
The commission also proposed changing two areas from “single-family residential” to “tourist commercial,” one area from “tourist commercial” to “residential multi-family,” one area from “residential multi-family” to “tourist commercial” and the Waterville Hotel from “central business” to “tourist commercial.”
The proposals were in the works for a while.
“Several months ago now, the town council received a petition to amend the zoning code to allow discount retail stores in the tourist commercial zone,” Dannison said. “They kicked that petition to the planning and zoning commission, and it coincided with a public workshop that the planning commission was having to prepare a docket, or items, for them to review during 2022 to mend the (comprehensive) plan.”
Dannison said landowners who would be affected by the rezone shared their concerns with the commission, which then recommended the town council deny the rezone.
“As a consequence, the planning commission has spent the last five or six months having public meetings that are all open to the public,” Dannison said. “(We) have reviewed both the comprehensive plan land use designations map, as well as the zoning code and zoning map, and other components of the zoning code, and came up with a proposal.”
Dannison said landowners in areas proposed for a rezone should refer to district use charts. It tells landowners what they are permitted to do with their property should it be rezoned.
“If you’re R1 (single-family residential), and you’re being changed to tourist commercial, you can ... see what’s going to be allowed,” Dannison said. “So in this case, if you’re R1, you could potentially have duplexes and multifamily dwellings.”
These changes will be made to the town’s zoning map. Dannison explained the land use designation map “basically is the same as the zoning, it’s just a comprehensive plan designation, and you’ll see that the zoning map is very similar.”
One attendee shared his concerns for properties and businesses needing to move should the rezone be approved.
“Everything that is there today can stay,” Dannison said. “It gives you some flexibility in the future if you sell the property or you want to start a business on your property.”
