WATERVILLE — The Waterville Planning and Zoning Commission recently recommended changes in the town’s comprehensive plan and sent them to the Waterville Town Council.

Those changes include the town’s land designation map in the comprehensive plan, the zoning map and some terms and definitions in the zoning code. A comprehensive plan is a document that provides a 20-year vision on how a community is going to grow and is a required document by the state. 

Download PDF 2022 Comp Plan Land Use Designations Proposed Changes.pdf
This map shows proposed changes to Waterville's land use designations.
Download PDF 2022 Exhibit C Proposed Zoning Changes.pdf
This map shows proposed changes to Waterville's zoning.


