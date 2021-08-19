There was no sophomore slump for the Waterville Farmer’s Market this past Saturday. In just the second event of the season, the market overcame the smoke and heat to draw even more vendors and shoppers than the inaugural event last month.
Katie Oberweiser, with the Waterville Mainstreet Association, was pleased with the event. She noted that due to the area’s growing season just getting going, this month’s market had significantly more produce, but it did not stop there. The variety of vendors this month was very noticeable. Among a plethora of non-produce related goods, there were booths that included: The Lavender Lady, tie dye, handmade soaps, candles, leather goods, rope baskets, crocheted items, knitted items, hand sewn baby items, yard art, signs and shirt printing, as well as a free clothing swap in preparation for the upcoming school year. It was this variety that Oberweiser credited with the Farmer’s Market Success.
“I love the mix vendors we got to come in. I think that with the variety it brings in more people.” said Oberweiser.
One of the reasons for the large variety of vendors is the Mainstreet Association has not been charging vendors a set amount to set up shop. Instead, they have been running the event on a donation basis both to attract people to show their goods without it being a potential financial burden to those selling small or limited items. The donations will be used to allow the Waterville Mainstreet Association host future events such as the Farmer’s Markets.
Vendors were enjoying themselves as well and there were even some children selling items to raise money for items they had their eyes on.
Gabe Graham, age 6 ½, had a table featuring handmade items he made including beautifully painted fabric flowers in a jar and candles in decorative jars. He was raising the money to pay his mom back for a blue bike he bought this summer. Gabe’s sister Brooke, age 3, was also on hand to help Gabe sell his crafts. Although her older brother was not so sure she was much help selling his stuff, her mom said Brooke is a better salesperson than her brother. Despite his success, Gabe admitted that being involved in sales at the Farmer’s Market was not his favorite activity. He said selling cherries at last month’s market was a lot more fun when he was not responsible for staying at the booth and raising money to pay his mom back for his bike.
“I got to do lots of stuff I wanted to do. I got to play and stuff. But now I have to stay here,” said Gabe when asked why he preferred July’s Farmer’s Market to this one.
Other vendors were thankful for another successful market. Naoko Hinderer who makes handmade soap and sells it through her business Field Moon Handmade Soap. She got into soap making about five years ago for her family that would not dry out their skin. After researching how to make soap online, she made an attempt and discovered that other people loved what she was making as well. While Hinderer primarily sells her soaps online, she also has gotten a lot of support at events such as this and through Pybus Market. She has noted that events like the Farmer’s Market have helped with repeat business.
“A lot of customers come back. They say, ‘I only use your soap for my bathroom,’” said Hinderer.
The second iteration of the Farmer’s Market also had an increased focus on the kids to draw in more families and make it feel like this was not just a day for the adults to go shopping. There was a hands-on cooking event geared towards kids, a fishing game, a picture station, corn hole to give the kids something to do. When they got hungry, there was conveniently a snow cone booth nearby.
The consensus of Saturday’s Farmer’s Market from the people I spoke with was very positive and those in attendance looked forward to the next one on the second Saturday of September. There was also a hope that the local market will become an annual series in our town.