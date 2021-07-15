On what would have been a sleepy Saturday morning in Waterville, the streets were busy as people came into town to attend the debut of the Waterville Plateau Farmers Market. The event, which was hosted by the Waterville Mainstreet Association. It was the first of three farmers markets being held the second Saturday of each month now through September from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Katie Oberweiser with the Waterville Mainstreet Association discussed the general goal of the association and what they hope to accomplish through events such as the Farmers Market
“Our Waterville Mainstreet Association invested so much of our own personal time into bringing the Farmers Market and other events such as the community garage sale this last May. The goal is not only giving our own community members something to enjoy together but to bring visitors into our wonderful community to see and enjoy all the things our downtown has to offer,” Oberweiser said.
Pioneer Park saw a consistent flow of people perusing a variety of items offered by 20 vendors. There were locally grown fruits and vegetables as well as baked goods at various tables to tempt the taste buds of those that passed by. Other tables featured handmade soaps, candles, and a variety of hand sewn items. Others featured decorations for lawns and inside the home. Meanwhile, local services such as Link Transit and the Waterville Community Coalition to help inform locals about services offered.
Everything seemed to be geared just right to draw people to the event. On the opposite side of the park, the Waterville Rollers Car Show was being held, increasing the draw for both events. Even the weather seemed to cooperate with the inaugural market with clear skies and mild temperatures that encouraged people to go outside and enjoy the summer day.
As those in attendance worked up an appetite, there was a food truck offering street tacos. Also, all the local restaurants were open and appeared to be much busier than ordinary, enjoying the benefits of the added groups of people that the farmers market drew in.
Throughout the day, people appeared to be enjoying themselves. Not only were those in attendance keeping the local vendors busy, but they were also catching up with others in the community. People were constantly having conversations with friends and laughter could be heard throughout the event.
Oberweiser saw the event as being very successful and those in attendance provided her with glowing reviews.
“I believe the market went amazingly well for our first Farmers Market! Many members of the community shared with me personally how much they and their families enjoyed the beautiful summer day looking at all the vendors had to offer while strolling along the wonderful shade our Pioneer park has,” she said.
While the first day of the Farmers market was a success, Mrs. Oberweiser hopes that the future events can be even better.
“We are continuing to brainstorm ideas to grow and improve this market to make it the best Farmers Market we can. We are thankful to those who came out to support the vendors and the community,” said Oberweiser.
If the support from Waterville’s first Farmers Market of the summer continues into the subsequent dates the market is scheduled for, this is an event that looks like it will be seen in our town for many years to come.