WATERVILLE — The Waterville pool opened for the season on June 26. The pool operates from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the weekdays and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the weekends. The pool has open swim from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., adult swim from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and night swim from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The pool hired five local lifeguards who spend their summer in the towers, trying to keep the community safe.
“It’s a good group of kids,” Erica Stoddard, Waterville’s town deputy clerk and treasurer who oversees the pool, said. “They work really well together.”
The Empire Press interviewed the lifeguards to find out what the job is like. Their answers are below. Click through to see their answers.
Ava Cummings, head lifeguard and high school junior
Empire Press: Besides lifeguarding, what do you like to do in the summer?
Cummings: Boating, swimming, biking, and shopping.
EP: What kind of music do you play on the pool speakers to pass the time?
Cummings: Maddy and I made a summer playlist that we like to listen to. She has a clean one so that we can play it here when there are families and stuff here.
EP: Why did you join the pool as a lifeguard?
Cummings: It's a really good summer job here. And I really enjoy spending time with kids. And I think helping people is something I always wanted to do.
Mya Deford, lifeguard and high school sophomore
EP: How do you feel about whistling at kids, being an authority figure?
Deford: Like a party pooper, but, you know, you have to. I am less nonchalant than I usually am.
EP: What kind of music do you play on the pool speakers to pass the time?
Deford: I don't usually play music on the speakers. It's usually Jasmine. I listen to a lot of metal.
EP: Why did you join the pool as a lifeguard?
Deford: Well, it was one of the ones that was open. And, I guess, as a kid, I always wanted to be a lifeguard.
Jasmine Ramsey, lifeguard and high school junior
Empire Press: What do you wish more people knew about lifeguarding?
Ramsey: It gets kind of tiring. You just sit there. I mean, you do, and I like that part where you just sit there, but it's also annoying and repetitive.
EP: What is a rule you wish more people would follow?
Ramsey: A lot of people jump, like, sideways from the diving boards. That's scary when they get a little closer to the side. Other than that, most people know them (the rules).
EP: Why did you join the pool as a lifeguard?
Ramsey: Some of my friends were doing it and stuff. I would have been at the pool anyways all the time. I can swim. I thought it would be easy.
Maddy Schmidt, head lifeguard and high school junior
Empire Press: What do you wish more people knew about lifeguarding?
Schmidt: It is a lot of hard work and not all fun and games.
EP: What kind of music do you play on the pool speakers to pass the time?
Schmidt: It's like a summer playlist with various artists like Taylor Swift, Frank Ocean, and Olivia Rodrigo.
EP: Why did you join the pool as a lifeguard?
Schmidt: Well, I did it last year, and I really liked it. I wanted to support the community.
Alex Sheridan, lifeguard and high school sophomore
Empire Press: What is a rule you wish more people would follow?
Sheridan: No splashing and no drowning. Don't fake drown. No backflips off the low dive. And also just language. Kids keep cussing. It's a public area; there are little kids around.
EP: How do you feel about whistling at kids, being an authority figure?
Sheridan: Whistling is pretty nerve-wracking. If I know the kid's name, I'll call them out.
EP: What kind of music do you play on the pool speakers to pass the time?
Sheridan: I haven't gotten the chance to play the music on the speakers because I don't know how to turn it on, to be honest.
In Part 2, more from the Waterville pool lifeguards.