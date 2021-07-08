After a year away, the Waterville pool has reopened just in time to help locals deal with the first heatwave of summer. Waterville’s Deputy Clerk, Erica Stoddard, is excited that the pool is able to open this year and so are the people of Waterville.
“People have been really appreciative that we are open again,” said Stoddard.
She noted we are luckier than other towns to be able to operate this year. Nearby pools, such as in Cashmere, have not had the same luck in reopening as they were not able to find staff in the small window between finding out that they could open and the opening dates. Meanwhile, Stoddard says the all-new staff in Waterville has been doing a great job.
Stoddard also pointed out while the pool was closed to the public last year due to COVID-19, town officials were not letting the pool just sit by and age. She noted the pool operates on local tax money that is designated specifically for the pool.
In a normal year, the majority of this money is used to pay the life guards their salaries. However, with no salaries to pay in 2020, those funds were used to pay for some needed upgrades. Town officials were able to update some of the internal pool mechanics, paint the pool and the main building, replace the toilets, and update some of the landscaping on the property. Stoddard said they were also able to purchase new windows for the pool’s main building. These have not yet been installed as the window manufacturer is running behind due to high demand at the moment.
The pool has also updated its normal swim schedule with open swim times of 1:30-5:30 p.m. and 7:00-8:30 p.m. and a time specified for adult only swimming and for parents to take their children 6 and under swimming from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
The things that will not change and cannot be improved upon are the smiles and the laughter emanating from our local pool once again.