WATERVILLE — The Waterville Public Library will soon have a new, permanent home after about a year of renovations.
The building at 102 W. Locust St. was previously home to Kopey’s Cafe, and is now owned and operated by the town of Waterville. Mayor Jill Thompson said she’s excited to give the library a forever home.
“The library has moved in the last few years… three or four times,” Thompson said. “There was always the risk if we didn't have a place to put the library, we would lose the library.”
Thompson said the old library at 107 W. Locust closed a few weeks ago. Sub-contractors are setting up the computers at the new site, so the projected opening date of April 1 was pushed back to mid-April. Renovations will continue past the opening date, Thompson said.
Library patrons can still order books through the mail or visit NCW Libraries in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Thompson said.
A glass partitioning wall will separate the library portion from a programming area, with computers and space for meetings and children’s activities.
“Friends of the (Waterville) Library are purchasing blinds for the windows,” Thompson said, adding the historical windows, while beautiful, aren’t the best at regulating heat.
The original sign that once hung over Kopey’s Cafe will be customized for the library, Thompson said, in an effort to preserve the vintage feel of the building and downtown Waterville.
“We’re just excited to have another renovated building in our downtown,” Thompson said. “...It’s exciting to see what the library staff is doing to make this library a home. The last place had such a homey feel to it; they’re working hard to import that.”
