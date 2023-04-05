WATERVILLE — The Waterville Public Library will soon have a new, permanent home after about a year of renovations.

Waterville Public Library

This Google Maps photo shows the location of the new Waterville Public Library.

The building at 102 W. Locust St. was previously home to Kopey’s Cafe, and is now owned and operated by the town of Waterville. Mayor Jill Thompson said she’s excited to give the library a forever home.

6238e2b896f5f.imagea.jpg

The most recent Waterville Public Library, shown here, is closed, but a new one is set to open just down the street. 


