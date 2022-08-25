WATERVILLE — Around the town of Waterville are 29 quilt blocks that stitched together make a quilt that represents the entire Waterville community.
It’s debatable whether each quilt block on the Waterville Barn Quilt Trail is an individual quilt block or a quilt, said Lisa Davies, quilt trail co-creator. The Waterville Main Street Association worked to create the trail around 2015, using grant funding they received from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
“They’re quilt blocks or like Nifty’s (theater) it could be one large quilt, it depends on how you look at them,” Davies said.
Davies and her husband, Michael Davies, and Tom Petersen made the majority of the blocks, she said. People ordered them and paid for the materials.
“And then we got to work and we hand drew every design on them and painted them,” Davies said.
Waterville is not the only town with a quilt trail, she said. Davies actually got the idea from her cousin, whose town in Illinois has one. The Waterville Main Street Association also traveled to Ellensburg and checked out their quilt trail, which features hundreds of designs.
Each quilt block of the Waterville Quilt Trail, features a pattern that specializes in the heritage and history of the town. From a shock of wheat on the high school, to a couple of theater masks on the side of Nifty Theatre — where vaudeville productions used to occur.
The quilt blocks make a lot of sense when thinking about the pioneer culture of a town like Waterville, said Amy Larsen, Waterville Main Street Association member. Quilting was an important pastime for frontier women to organize away from their husbands, and quilts served a practical purpose.
“This is what kept your children warm and your husband warm,” Larsen said. “And they used them for decoration. It was an artistic expression.”
It was much easier to finish a quilt if you did it together with several people, which created the communal feel of the activity, she said. At the end, the top piece, the bottom and the middle needed to be installed together.
“It’s that connection that they made through fabric and the art of quilting, and it’s you know, it’s still alive and well today,” Larsen said.
Mayor Jill Thompson’s property is on the quilt trail and has its own quilt block, Thompson said. Her quilt block hangs on the outside of an old one-room schoolhouse and features a design paying tribute to her family’s heritage.
“I grew up on a farm called 50 pines and my uncle was a breeder of irises,” Thompson said. Her block features pine trees and irises in memory of those aspects of her childhood.
Thompson was one of the few people to draw the design of her quilt block herself, Davies said. Davies and her husband then painted it and finished the block.
People won’t be able to add any more quilt blocks, though, Davies said. The association members made them in the Lions’ Den building on the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The building has since been demolished and it takes quite a bit of space for the construction. But the blocks still hold a special place in Davies' heart and seven years later are holding up well with no peeling.
“We always stop and turn around whenever we see one,” Davies said. “(They also) bring people to talk to.”
