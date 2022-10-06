WATERVILLE — Waterville School District recently had a weeklong celebration for Homecoming.
The high school's annual pep assembly Sept. 26 was to find out the top three girls and boys for senior royalty, which helped determined Ms. and Mr. Waterville, or Homecoming king and queen. The theme was color day, so every class had to wear a color.
The theme Sept. 27 was Adam Sandler, so students and employees dressed like actor Adam Sandler or characters in his films. Team-C and the junior varsity team had volleyball games against Wenatchee High School and played fantastically, although both teams lost.
Anything but a backpack was the theme Sept. 28, so students brought random objects to school, in which daily school supplies were carried. Objects students brought included a mini fridge, grill, and coolers. Waterville also had its annual buff puff and powderpuff games, which meant girls played football and boys played volleyball.
Shocker pride was Sept. 29, in which kids wore Shocker gear and showed school spirit. Waterville also had its annual Homecoming parade, with kids pushing their classes’ carts and going on sport floats.
The Homecoming game against Soap Lake High School was Sept. 30, with the Shockers clutching the win 60-12. During half-time, Abe Diaz and Yajaira Guerrero were crowned Homecoming King and Queen. The Homecoming dance was Oct. 1 and the theme was Casino Royale.
