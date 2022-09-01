Waterville School District seniors Harlie Zones, left, and Elsie Munson make a classic rock ’n’ roll “sign of the horns” to show their excitement during a pep rally for middle and high schoolers on the first day of school. Other students are talking with their friends or watching the rally.
Waterville School District sophomores chant to show their school spirit during a pep rally. Each grade had its own turn to do the chant. In the classic tradition of high school pep rallies, the seniors were declared the winners by faculty.
Waterville School District seniors Harlie Zones, left, and Elsie Munson make a classic rock ’n’ roll “sign of the horns” to show their excitement during a pep rally for middle and high schoolers on the first day of school. Other students are talking with their friends or watching the rally.
WATERVILLE — While most students experience 13 first days of school from kindergarten to 12th grade, Monday was Waterville School District Superintendent Tabatha Mires’ 27th first day as a staff member — and 40th first day ever at the school.
Mires attended the elementary, middle, and high school in Waterville, like many of the 265 students enrolled as of Monday morning will do or have done.
Aside from students pulling out the stops for their first-day outfits, Mires said her favorite part of the first day of school is that it represents a new beginning for students.
“I think what’s kept me personally in education is the cycle of a fresh start,” she said. “That cycle of renewal is what keeps me in it.”
School started promptly at 7:45 a.m., after an optional breakfast for students at 7:20 a.m.
While the elementary students had class right away, the middle and high school students were treated to a pep rally. There, teachers introduced themselves and student presenters led the audience in a chant.
Each grade had its own time to do the chant and, in the classic tradition of high school pep rallies, the seniors were declared the winners by faculty.
Monday was students’ first of many days until school ends June 15, but teachers had their first official day a week prior, on Aug. 22. Many teachers spent much of the summer preparing, especially since the beginning of August, Mires said. Grounds and janitorial staff maintained the campus all summer long while students were on break.
The first day of school often doesn’t come without struggles. The Waterville School District faces perennial challenges due to its small size; with nearly 300 K-12 students and only 23 teachers, Mires said the class sizes vary widely and some teachers have to teach multiple subjects in six classes.
“What has been hard recently, we were unsure a lot of times about state (COVID-19) mandates” and how they would impact teachers’ plans, Mires said.
This year, in part because of less strict state COVID-19 guidelines, “We felt more like we knew how (the year) was going to begin,” she said.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone