Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
0R7A8121.JPG
Buy Now

Students in Waterville School District teacher Luann Dodge’s first grade class play with Play-Doh before the start of class.

WATERVILLE — While most students experience 13 first days of school from kindergarten to 12th grade, Monday was Waterville School District Superintendent Tabatha Mires’ 27th first day as a staff member — and 40th first day ever at the school.

Mires attended the elementary, middle, and high school in Waterville, like many of the 265 students enrolled as of Monday morning will do or have done.

0R7A8152.JPG
Buy Now

Waterville School District sophomores chant to show their school spirit during a pep rally. Each grade had its own turn to do the chant. In the classic tradition of high school pep rallies, the seniors were declared the winners by faculty.


Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Tags

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?