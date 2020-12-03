As COVID-19 cases have risen to unprecedented numbers in Chelan and Douglas counties, Waterville School is remaining open, but making sure students and parents are clear about when to stay home.
A message from nurse Jackie Finkbeiner was sent out to students on Nov. 19 providing a link to a Chelan-Douglas Health District flow chart which explains the symptoms and circumstances which necessitate students and staff staying away from school, along with how long one needs to stay away from school depending on the circumstances.
For certain symptoms, such as a cough or fever, students are asked to stay home for 10 days after symptoms start. Those who receive a negative COVID test or alternative diagnosis from a healthcare provider can return to school 24 hours after symptoms clear. Those exposed to a known COVID case are asked to stay home for 14 days after exposure, even if they test negative and don’t have symptoms.
The school is sending out weekly reports about the numbers of students and staff excluded for COVID Like Illness.
A report dated Nov. 23 reported that 14 students had been excluded from school the week of Nov. 16-20. Four staff members were excluded. The school had a total of 193 students in attendance.
In addition to those staying home for symptoms, the report notes that in some cases siblings of those with symptoms are also asked to stay home.
School superintendent Tabatha Mires said on Nov. 25 that so far no students or staff have tested positive for COVID.
Students who stay home are provided instruction through the school’s distance learning program.
Mires said parents have been watchful of the data and have taken seriously the need to keep their kids home when they show any signs of illness. She added since the dramatic rise in cases some additional families have chosen to keep their children at home learning under the distance model until the end of January.
Mires commended the staff at the job they are doing in juggling in-person instruction and online instruction.
“They’re just doing an incredible job,” Mires said. “We couldn’t have done this without the commitment from our staff.”
The largest issue for the school at this point is keeping staffing numbers up to what they need to be, Mires said. When staff members are quarantined at home because of symptoms or possible exposure it can be hard to find substitutes and to keep the building fully staffed. Mires added that Covid precautions necessitate more staffing than in normal times.
Mires said that the school does not anticipate having to close again, but will be closely following health district guidance.