On a cold spring break Saturday that saw a little bit of wind and a heavy dose of bitterly cold wind, the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers hosted the Moses Lake Christian Academy Lions in the Shockers home opener.
Both teams battled the elements while playing solid baseball. By the end of the day, the Shockers and the Lions split their double-header matchup, with the Shockers winning the first game 17-14 and the Lions winning the second game 10-0.
The first game saw the Lions start strong against the Shockers, building a 9-3 lead after three innings. Starting pitcher Michael Schneider was pitching strikes for the Shockers, but the Lions were able to put the bat on the ball and find gaps in the Shockers’ defense.
Relief pitcher Jack Katovich took the mound in the top of the fourth, stopping the Lions’ attack in its tracks. Katovich held the Lions to just one run from the fourth inning to the sixth inning. Meanwhile, the Shockers began to chip away at the lead, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth and another run in the bottom of the fifth, to cut the gap to 8-10 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, the Lions quickly recorded two outs.
Then the Shockers offense caught fire, scoring nine runs before MLCA was able to record the final out. In the top of the seventh, the Lions did make one final run, scoring four times, before the Shockers were able to close out the game and secure the win.
The game saw a solid effort by both teams. On defense the Shockers played error-free baseball for the first time this season. The Lions only recorded two errors.
The Shockers had several standout performances for the game. In addition to his dominating performance as a relief pitcher, Katovich went 3-4 at the plate (including one double), driving in four runs and scoring another three runs himself. He also went 5-5 on stolen base attempts. Braydon Murison (3-5, 1 2B, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 5-5 SB), Michael Schneider (4-4, 1 2B, 4 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 HBP, 6-6 SB), Tanner Brown (2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 4-4 SB), and Jacob Simpson (1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1BB, 1 HBP, 2-2 SB) also stood out. However, it was Junior Trevor Moore’s gutsy performance during the Shockers’ nine-run rally that really shined. Moore twisted his ankle while beating out a single and went to the ground hard. Moore refused to come out of the game and showed he could walk on his injured ankle. With his ability to show he could play with the injury — and with the blessing of his father — Moore stayed in the game and immediately stole second and third base, before being driven in for the score. His performance epitomized his team’s never quit attitude for the game.
A quick second game
Where the first game was a long affair, the second game went quickly.
Eighth-grader Kyler Poff made his high school starting pitcher debut for the Shockers and he did not disappoint. Through the first four innings, Poff only allowed four runs. Unfortunately, the Lions figured Poff out the third time through their order and scored six runs in the top of the sixth. The Lions earned every score as Poff threw consistent strikes, not walking a batter the entire game. He is the first Shockers pitcher this season not to allow a walk.
Meanwhile, the Shockers consistently threatened to score, putting runners in scoring position each of the first four innings.
The difference in the game came down to when the Lions hit the ball hard, they found the gaps, but when the Shockers hit the ball hard it was right at a defensive player.
The Lions tough defense throughout the second game reached a pinnacle in the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Lions starting pitcher threw an immaculate inning. He recorded three outs on three pitches. This means all three were strikes, the Shockers hit each pitch, and the Lions were able to record outs on each of the balls put in play. The rare inning put an end to the game, as the Lions recorded the win.
In addition to Poff’s solid debut as a starting pitcher, the Shockers had multiple standout performances. Braydon Murison (1-2, 1 BB, 2-2 SB), Tanner Brown (2-2, 1 2B, 2-2 SB), Jack Katovich (1-3, 1-1 SB) were the Shockers offensive leaders.
This Saturday the Shockers (1-8, 1-3 league) host the Bridgeport Mustangs (1-5, 1-0 league) in league play. First pitches are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.