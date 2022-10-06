WATERVILLE — Waterville School District high school students have new college courses available to them for the 2022 school year.
Middle and high school principal Jonathan Gasbar said intro to education, weightlifting and conditioning are being offered from Central Washington University (CWU). Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) is offering welding and intro to agriculture plant biology.
Gasbar said college courses were offered a few years ago, and they're now being reinstated.
The classes count toward both high school and college credit, with each counting for about five college credits.
“One of our goals is increasing those credits since we’re so rural,” Gasbar said.
The costs of the courses are completely covered for students, Gasbar said, as the school has set aside a significant amount of money for the program.
Gasbar explained students need to fill out an application explaining why they’re interested in the course, and how they’ll manage the more intense workload.
One of the purposes of offering dual credit is keeping students at the high school, Gasbar said.
“Some students would prefer to do running start, but we’d prefer them to stay here and stay challenged,” Gasbar said, explaining that the commute to WVC is about 40 minutes, and it's more convenient for students to stay in town.
Gasbar said around 15 students are taking the weights class, about 10 are taking conditioning and about six are taking intro to education.
