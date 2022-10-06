WATERVILLE — Waterville School District high school students have new college courses available to them for the 2022 school year.

Middle and high school principal Jonathan Gasbar said intro to education, weightlifting and conditioning are being offered from Central Washington University (CWU). Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) is offering welding and intro to agriculture plant biology.



Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?