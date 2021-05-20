The Waterville swim team board announced the cancellation of their 2021 season on Saturday. This is the second consecutive season that the team has had to cancel.
In a statement issued on the swim team’s Facebook page, the board acknowledged that Waterville could probably field a team and meet all COVID-19 regulations that are in place. But most of the other teams in the league are unable to meet all regulations for their larger numbers of swimmers, so they canceled their season leaving Waterville with no opponents to swim against. The teams that canceled their season first also recognized that having swim meets would be near impossible for them to host as well while meeting the requirements in place related to the virus. While the state will be opening much more at the end of June, this is too late to save the season as the swim season would be nearly finished by then.
The swim team board stated they are hopeful that things will return to normal in 2022.
While there is no swim team this year, the Waterville pool is currently scheduled to open on June 21 giving the town’s youth the opportunity to beat the summer heat and to get into the water.