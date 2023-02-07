IMG_20200216_151107921_HDR.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Waterville Public Library is moving.

WATERVILLE — The purchase of the new Waterville Public Library building at 103 W. Locust St. should be complete on Friday, according to Mayor Jill Thompson.

“What’s happening on the library side… we have until April 1 to be out of the other library,” Thompson said at the council meeting Monday. “They’re actually going to have it moved a week prior, so they have a week to make any repairs to the old library before they turn it back over.”



