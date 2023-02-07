WATERVILLE — The purchase of the new Waterville Public Library building at 103 W. Locust St. should be complete on Friday, according to Mayor Jill Thompson.
“What’s happening on the library side… we have until April 1 to be out of the other library,” Thompson said at the council meeting Monday. “They’re actually going to have it moved a week prior, so they have a week to make any repairs to the old library before they turn it back over.”
Council member Joyce Huber said the current library at 107 W. Locust St. will close March 11 to finish the move.
Thompson said some things will need to be completed after the move, like painting the front of the new building and the glass door wall that will separate the two halves of the library.
The council also scheduled a public hearing and voting on a related ordinance regarding rezoning for Feb. 21, as the state Department of Commerce needs to complete its review of the city’s proposed plan.
In other news, Thompson announced the town received a $35,000 recreation and conservation planning grant.
“It has two purposes,” Thompson said. “One is to complete our comprehensive park and recreation plan, which is needed to apply for a lot of different grants.”
Thompson explained the comprehensive plan is almost complete, except to prioritize and monetize capital projects.
“So, if we wanted to do a gazebo that's been proposed, we would need to say ‘Yes, that’s our number one priority and it’s going to cost us approximately $50,000,’ or whatever (it would cost).”
Thompson said the park and recreation board would meet this week to start that process.
“Most of that money, though, does go toward looking at some sort of a trail on land that we own up on Badger Mountain,” Thompson said. “And it would allow us to, don’t have to do any of it but, to have engineers design parking for such a trailhead, and that would be covered by that grant.”
The Environmental Science Associates (ESA), an environmental consulting firm, has surveyed over 100 properties and found 87 that have the potential to be historical properties within the town, Thompson said.
“(They) would be included on the inventory, not on the registry,” Thompson said. “Remember, the inventory is just what we have, it’s just an identification; the registry is when property owners say, ‘Yes, I have a historic property and I want it listed on… the local state or national registry.”
Thompson said the historic building inventory is a requirement from the state.
