Waterville Pioneer Park

Pioneer Park in Waterville was nominated by town council members for the local registry of historic places. 

WATERVILLE — Waterville Town Council members on Monday accepted a nomination to add Pioneer Park to the local registry of historic places in town.

Although many sites in Waterville already are on the National Register of Historic Places, the town started its own local historical registry last fall.



