WATERVILLE — Waterville Town Council members on Monday accepted a nomination to add Pioneer Park to the local registry of historic places in town.
Although many sites in Waterville already are on the National Register of Historic Places, the town started its own local historical registry last fall.
Historical buildings are considered historical if they are 50 years or older, according to Michelle Thompson, consultant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP). Thompson met with Waterville residents in October to explain how a local registry works.
“The historic commission, and Kat Russell especially, she put in a ton of hours… she went through the Empire Press archives and noted every time the park was mentioned in any article as part of a history of the kind of things that were happening,” Mayor Jill Thompson said. “And having been a youngster here, I remember the things, it was fascinating.”
Thompson said the Waterville Historic Preservation Commission recommended the council accept the Pioneer Park nomination as the second nomination for the local registry. The Blue Rooster building at 100 W. Walnut St. was the town’s first nomination in December of 2020.
The Historic Preservation Commission is also applying for a DAHP Certified Local Government (CLG) Program grant, Thompson said.
CLGs must be certified by a State Historic Preservation Officer (SHPO) showing the local government has established its own historic preservation commission and a program meeting federal and state standards, according to the DAHP website, dahp.wa.gov/certified-local-government-program. CLGs are then eligible to apply for federal grants and other assistance, set in place by the 2014 National Historic Preservation Act, and administered by the DAHP.
“These are grants that only the towns that are CLGs, like us, can apply for,” Thompson said. “It’s money that they have to spend, so it’s usually pretty easy money. We’re going to be using our money to help homeowners fill out the nomination forms for the historic preservation (list).”
Thompson said the archaeological research has already been done and the application was turned in last week.
In other news, a public hearing will be held at the May 15 meeting to discuss a six-year street plan, for 2024-2029.
“If you have any streets that you have a burning interest to see repaired or on the list, bring it on in,” Thompson said.
The Tour de Bloom bicycle race is on Friday. Chelan Avenue will close, between Locust and Elm streets. Parking will be prohibited on the north and west sides of Highway 2 on the main street block around the Douglas County Bank building (at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Locust Street), Thompson said.
“That’s for the safety of the bike riders. So there may be some towing if people don’t move their cars that day,” Thompson said.
The new Waterville Public Library, 103 W. Locust St., is now open, Thompson said, with a soft opening April 25. The open house is May 13.
