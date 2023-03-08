WATERVILLE — Waterville Town Council members recently approved paying more to pool and city employees.

“The minimum wage has been set at $15.74 per hour for 2023,” Mayor Jill Thompson said at the March 6 meeting. “We need to set our lifeguard wages for the year. We have resolution 2023-02 setting the lifeguard at $15.75 an hour, and… an extra 50 cents for being experienced and then another 50 cents for being an assistant pool manager.”



