WATERVILLE — Waterville Town Council members recently approved paying more to pool and city employees.
“The minimum wage has been set at $15.74 per hour for 2023,” Mayor Jill Thompson said at the March 6 meeting. “We need to set our lifeguard wages for the year. We have resolution 2023-02 setting the lifeguard at $15.75 an hour, and… an extra 50 cents for being experienced and then another 50 cents for being an assistant pool manager.”
The council also passed resolution 2023-03, inflationary adjustment for salaries of Waterville city employees.
“At the last meeting… We talked about the difficulties that we’re having with hiring a utility maintenance worker, and in reality, the current salary is abysmally low and we need to make a major increase,” Thompson said. “It was recommended that we do an increase by $1,000 a month per employee.”
Thompson explained that for 2023, this would be an “inflationary premium,” and when next year’s budget is formed, it will be written as the base pay.
The change in pay will take effect in the next pay period.
In other city items, Thompson said the Historic Preservation Commission will apply for a grant to get some professional assistance with historical backgrounds of houses and buildings in Waterville.
Additionally, the current library will close down next week. Computers and networking equipment are being put into the new location, as well as getting the water heater set up. Thompson said this will all be complete before April 1.
“Anyone who still wants to get a library book, you can still do mail order, pick up a book at another library,” Thompson said. “You can’t return it until the library opens, but you can keep it up until the library opens, and you can have up to 100 books if you are so inclined.”
