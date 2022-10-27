WATERVILLE — Waterville Town Council members on Oct. 17 moved to increase town staff salary by 5% in response to a consumer price index (CPI) increase of 8.3%.

Mayor Jill Thompson explained CPI numbers were evaluated at the end of September, which prompted discussion on whether a pay increase should match the 8.3% CPI, be lower, or none at all.

Jill Thompson

Jill Thompson

Waterville mayor
councilmember_jammie_peterson.jpg

Jammie Peterson

Waterville council member


