WATERVILLE — Waterville Town Council members on Oct. 17 moved to increase town staff salary by 5% in response to a consumer price index (CPI) increase of 8.3%.
Mayor Jill Thompson explained CPI numbers were evaluated at the end of September, which prompted discussion on whether a pay increase should match the 8.3% CPI, be lower, or none at all.
“We don’t have to increase the salaries by 8.3%,” Thompson said, adding later, “I’m thinking that hopefully the CPI is not as much next year, that hopefully inflation gets under better control.”
Council member Jammie Peterson said she agreed with the full 8.3% salary increase.
“I myself am for giving them that because the cost is increasing in everything, and it’s becoming harder to buy things,” Peterson said.
Other members had concerns about meeting the 8.3% CPI.
“I’m thinking that the full amount’s a little high,” council member Joyce Huber said. “I know that everything’s going up, but you know, we also have to be looking at, overall, our own cost… I’m happy with 5%; that’s a pretty good increase.
Thompson said it’s common for the cap of a pay increase to be set around 3% to 5%.
“It does kind of do a number on our very employee-heavy budget that we have,” she said.
The motion passed 6-2 to increase town employees’ pay, based on the cost of living adjustment, by 5%, with Peterson and Thompson abstaining.
In other news, the council accepted a $20,000 federal Historic Preservation Fund grant administered by the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. Thompson said this money is awarded because the town completed a historic building inventory.
Council moved to budget for a new Cat mini excavator for the town.
“The problem with our bigger equipment, it can’t get into smaller areas where our water lines are,” Thompson said. “The mini excavator has more flexibility around getting in and out of and doing the smaller digs that we usually do.”
Thompson said a brand new mini excavator will cost around $72,000, and it is difficult to find a good used one. She said this will be a “capital investment” for the coming year, and the excavator will be purchased sometime in the spring.
Thompson later shared a map from Matt Lyons and Al Murphy of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance. They laid out a plan to create an all-purpose 2-mile trail in a logging area. Thompson said they have offered to build the path for free.
Thompson said Lyons is also the executive director of a non-profit called Trails Recreation Education Advocacy and Development (TREAD), which offers a recreation planning grant for which the town can apply. This would help pay for parking, fencing and signage near the trail.
“It’d be a great snowshoe trail,” said council member Steve Smith. “I think people would really use it for that.”
No official decision was made, but Thompson encouraged members to keep in mind various pros and cons for the idea for future meetings.
