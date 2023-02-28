A brief public comment period was allowed for the project, months in the making. Town clerk Marsha Peterson later said the changes will be finalized Feb. 28. Council also approved an ordinance amending the Waterville municipal code, which changes wording pertaining to the new zones.
An employee reimbursement contract was also passed.
“What we’d have is new employees would sign this agreement that if we paid for their training, that there would be a request for reimbursement if they leave prior to two years,” Thompson explained.
This contract will apply to new employees immediately.
In other news, Thompson opened the discussion of compensation for utility workers, saying she’d like to explore the idea of raising the salary.
“I was at a meeting with a bunch of people from elsewhere, a lot of mayors and city council-type people,” Thompson said. “Most of them said they had to recently make a big jump in their utility workers’ compensation in order to attract and keep up with our staffing shortages. So that’s something I need you to kind of think about.”
Thompson said currently Waterville utility workers make somewhere between $21 and $34 an hour, and the two employees left in town make between $21 and $23.
“I mean, $20 you could get at Taco Time,” Thompson said. “So that’s a very low number, and we probably need to be making a significant adjustment in this world or we will not have anybody that will work for us.”
Thompson said these changes will probably not be exclusive to utility workers, but utility workers’ salaries are where the problem is currently.
“It’s going to have to go across the board,” councilmember Joyce Huber said.
Thompson made a suggestion of a $6 an hour increase to salary, which comes out to about $1,000 more a month per worker, but numbers will be finalized at a future meeting.
“It’s a $50,000 increase to our budget but we have the money to do it,” Thompson said.
Council agreed to further consider the salary increase at the next meeting on March 6.
