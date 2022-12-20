WATERVILLE — Waterville Town Council members passed a final 2022 budget amendment and heard about a possible uptick in crime on Monday.
“It was only the street fund that was amended,” said Marsha Peterson, town clerk. “The reason it was amended is we received a (Transportation Improvement Board) grant for the chip seal on Columbia Avenue, and spent the money. That wasn’t in the 2022 budget, so we have to put it in as an amendment. Very simple.”
No other changes were made, and council members moved to accept the final 2022 budget.
Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris also presented the council with the 2022 year-end policing report, with crime slowly ticking up after dropping during COVID-19-related restrictions.
“I am seeing the exact same type of trends in every municipality,” Morris said. “That is, that 2019 was one of the higher years; we had some drops; it’s systematically dropped from COVID, 2021 seems to be the lowest, and then we’re seeing the trend back up with criminal activity.”
Morris said that he believes changes in legislation also played a role in lowering crime rate.
“Obviously, I think COVID had an impact on certain things, but (in) 2021, I think one of the biggest impacts was the legislative impacts for criminal justice. In 2022, they did some revisions, of course, improved some things, but didn't fix everything.”
Morris was asked if he thinks inflation has impacted crime rates in 2022. He said that sort of thing takes more time to impact crime rates.
In 2019, Morris said 368 calls were made to 911, and 306 have been made so far in 2022. He said if there is an increase in inflation related crimes, it won’t be until the beginning of 2023.
“I’m not seeing a whole lot of stolen oil and gas, which completely surprises me,” Morris said. “...In saying that, I imagine most people don’t leave their lawnmower gas cans out like they used to, because it’s a high commodity.”
Mayor Jill Thompson expressed concern over illegal parking in the right-of-way, especially downtown, and asked Morris what officers were doing to penalize this.
“It’s a problem, there’s places there’s probably half a dozen trailers parked in the right-of-way. Our right-of-way rules say you’ve got to go from side to side every day,” Thompson said. “And obviously, these trailers are covered with snow, they’re not moved and now there's no room for us to put the snow.”
Morris said officers won’t go out of their way to give out tickets, but do what they can to mitigate illegal parking by calling drivers and asking them to move. Ultimately, he said these sorts of offenses need to be reported.
“If it’s called in, we will respond to it. I apologize that there’s any confusion, I can tell you that’s just not something we’re going to spend time driving around Waterville, Bridgeport, Mansfield, looking to see and trying to determine whether or not they are violating municipal parking for snow removal,” Morris said.
Morris said with the finalization of the 2023 police budget, he has requested four new positions: a detective, as the detective staff has not increased in 27 years, another reference technician and two new deputies.
Later in the meeting, Thompson said Waterville was awarded a $4,000 grant from the Waterville Community Foundation. This money will go toward improvements to the viewing area on the north side of the pool,
“Where there’s mulch now, we’re going to be putting down cement and then a grandstand viewing area,” Thompson said.
Progress on the new library is underway, Thompson said, after visiting the site earlier that day. She said the city is still waiting on electricians to put in lighting, and some bad plaster needs to be covered up, but other advancements have been made.
“The rug part of the flooring is down, so that really makes it look like it’s going to get there,” Thompson said. “They’ve gotten some other windows in. They’ve got a couple of doors they replaced… work is progressing, there’s things happening.”
