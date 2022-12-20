WATERVILLE — Waterville Town Council members passed a final 2022 budget amendment and heard about a possible uptick in crime on Monday.

“It was only the street fund that was amended,” said Marsha Peterson, town clerk. “The reason it was amended is we received a (Transportation Improvement Board) grant for the chip seal on Columbia Avenue, and spent the money. That wasn’t in the 2022 budget, so we have to put it in as an amendment. Very simple.”



