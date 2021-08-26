The Waterville Town Council has passed an ordinance banning fireworks year-round within the town limits. During their August meeting the council held a final public hearing regarding the proposed fireworks ban. With no comments from the citizens of Waterville, the council was able to move forward in voting on the proposed ban.
Before moving forward with a vote Mayor Jill Thompson brought up a request from the Douglas County Commissioners; although, she felt with the dry weather and high fire danger that Waterville experiences annually, she did not feel that adjusting the ban was a good idea.
“County commissioners pulled together a meeting of the mayors in Douglas County and part of their agenda was looking at allowing fireworks for the New Years. I don’t know that we need to allow fireworks at any time other than public displays,” said Mayor Thompson.
She said the request by the County Commissioners was due primarily to some charitable organizations within Douglas County selling fireworks as a fundraiser and the lower fire risk in other parts of the county during the winter. Waterville does not have any organizations using fireworks as a fundraiser. Meanwhile, Councilman Michael Davies expressed agreement he felt it was a more prudent option to have a year-round ban within Waterville.
“I think it’s just simpler to have it year-round. You don’t really need it. It doesn’t make the New Year come in any better. The County Commissioners can do whatever they want outside our boundaries and that’s fine,” said Councilman Davies.
The rest of the council agreed as the ordinance to ban personal fireworks year-round passed with unanimous consent.
However, due to rules surrounding creating a permanent firework ban, the ordinance will not go into effect until August 2022. The Town Council will discuss issuing an emergency firework ban for 2022 due to the dry weather and high fire danger in our town to cover the gap next summer.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.