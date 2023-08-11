WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council reviewed a new policing and emergency contract and additional funds needed for the sewage lagoon design during the council meeting on Aug. 7.
The new contract, provided by the county, misses some services.
“There are several things in here (the new contract) that are not included and that are very expensive: court services, jail services, prosecution services,” Jill Thompson, Waterville's mayor, said.
This may suggest that the town will need separate contracts for the unincluded services.
The town pays around $102,000 and an extra $39,000 in pass-through dollars from the state for the current policing and emergency contract.
The new contract will still cost around $102,000. The new contract does not ask for the $39,000 in pass-through dollars, which can be used to pay for the unincluded services.
“The county hasn’t decided what they’re doing about these other services,” Thompson said. “Again, I haven’t heard from them one way or the other whether or not they want to make separate contracts with us. But the fact that they no longer cover it is a concern.”
The county wants the new contract signed on Sept. 1.
"We need to let them know by September 1 what our response is," Thompson said. "So, next meeting we'll have a kind of bring your thoughts. What is it that we want to do? But this is a tricky one. We have very little choice."
The council passed Amendment No. 1 to Wastewater Treatment Plant Design Engineering Services. Anderson Perry & Associates, the company making the design plans, required an additional $55,000 for the design stage.
"We'll be paying a little bit more," Thompson said. "We got an extra $55,000 from the Department of Ecology to cover the expenditure of this additional design services."
“The engineers had not anticipated doing a wetland mitigation plan, and there are some inflationary numbers,” Thompson said.
