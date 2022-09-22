WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council on Monday discussed continued remodeling for the town’s new library location, as well as “stellar” recycling numbers at its regular meeting.

Mayor Jill Thompson said windows are going up at the new library, which will be in the building of the former Kopey’s Cafe on West Locust Street. Thompson said those windows had to be special ordered, and while this caused a bit of a delay, the remodeling project continues to move along smoothly.



