WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council on Monday discussed continued remodeling for the town’s new library location, as well as “stellar” recycling numbers at its regular meeting.
Mayor Jill Thompson said windows are going up at the new library, which will be in the building of the former Kopey’s Cafe on West Locust Street. Thompson said those windows had to be special ordered, and while this caused a bit of a delay, the remodeling project continues to move along smoothly.
The council also discussed the Solid Waste Advisory Committee meeting Sept. 8.
“We’re just stellar recyclers, and we bring in so much stuff to recycle,” Thompson said. “We are a gold star of the county.”
Waterville has started to accept paint as recyclable, and Thompson said the three bins collected so far are a first for the county. She commended the volunteers at the recycle center.
“The more we keep out of the landfill, the less our (waste) prices are going to go up,” she said.
Later in the meeting, Thompson announced the recycle center will not accept appliances, metal, batteries or tires starting Oct. 1 for the winter months.
In other news, the council announced an upcoming Waterville Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on Oct. 22. Community members are encouraged to bring comments, on the commission’s comprehensive plan, regarding commercial designations and zoning. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 104 E. Locust St.
The meeting ended with the mayor’s announcements. A paper shredding event will take place at 65 23rd St., East Wenatchee, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24. A drive-through flu shot clinic will be at the Waterville Clinic, 117 S. Chelan Ave., from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. Lastly, registration for the statewide Infrastructure Assistance Coordinating Council Funding Conference is open. The conference will be held Oct. 18-20 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
