WATERVILLE — The Waterville Main Street Tree Lighting ceremony in Waterville is a holiday tradition of unknown beginnings. However, it is a community event where a chosen tree is decorated and lit up as a town Christmas tree.

The location of the chosen tree was moved to a tree in Pioneer Park last year, but this year it will be the original tree near the North Cascades Bank parking lot, 106 W. Locust St., Waterville. The tree lighting is at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?