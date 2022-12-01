WATERVILLE — The Waterville Main Street Tree Lighting ceremony in Waterville is a holiday tradition of unknown beginnings. However, it is a community event where a chosen tree is decorated and lit up as a town Christmas tree.
The location of the chosen tree was moved to a tree in Pioneer Park last year, but this year it will be the original tree near the North Cascades Bank parking lot, 106 W. Locust St., Waterville. The tree lighting is at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.
A scavenger hunt for the children this year runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the bank lot, plus a visit from Santa Claus and some of his elves. At the end of the evening, children also will get an assorted goodie bag to take home.
Music, hot Cocoa, cider and cookies will be available for adults and children.
“Very local, very casual as the weather can be anything it wants this time of year,” said Amy Larsen, Waterville Public Library librarian and Main Street Association member, of the event.
The event is sponsored by the Waterville Main Street Association and Knemeyers Eatery & Spirits.
