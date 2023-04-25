WATERVILLE — Town council members recently voted to extend the effective period of a moratorium on building permit applications.
“The basis of the current restrictions is limits in capacity in our sewer treatment lagoon, which we are in the process of rebuilding,” Mayor Jill Thompson wrote in an email, after the April 17 council meeting. “Over the past decade, the town has come close to overflowing in the spring due to groundwater run-off and snow melt. So, for the last five years, we have had limited building permits, currently allowing ‘new’ construction of four houses and two commercial buildings.”
Thompson explained “new” construction means adding sewer and water services to the property. If the lot already has sewer and water, she said the construction would not count against the limit.
The issue first came up at a meeting March 20. Several building permits were in process at the end of 2022, Thompson said. Initially, only one new sewer hookup was approved for 2022.
A public hearing on whether to allow the extra permits to count for the year was held April 3, with minimal comment, and the motion passed April 17, filling the quota of four homes and two commercial buildings.
Thompson noted in her email that when the sewer treatment lagoon is finished, the town may continue limits on growth related to water availability. The lagoon system is being dismantled and replaced.
According to a Waterville Urban Area Comprehensive Plan from the early 2000s, the wastewater treatment lagoon was constructed in 1954 to accommodate 1,000 people and treat 150,000 gallons of effluent per day. A storage lagoon was added in 1980 to help treat excessive flows between February and June.
In other news, Douglas County Fire District 1 sent Chief Jeff Marx and Capt. Brian Oberweiser to the council meeting to discuss a contract between the district and the town.
Currently, the contract includes fire suppression, but not code enforcement, Thompson wrote in an email. Responding to illegal burns is currently the responsibility of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
“The deputies are responsible for the callouts for the illegal burns. The problem is that the deputies don’t know our fire code, which is different from the county’s,” Thompson said at the meeting. “They only enforce the county’s version of the fire code, which causes some consternation among our populus.”
Council member Joyce Huber spoke about her own experience reporting illegal burns.
“There’s some confusion as to who you call when there’s an illegal burn,” Huber said. “Well, I called town hall. Town hall told me, ‘Call the fire department.’ I call the fire department. ‘You need to call town hall’ … We’re in a catch-22 situation, and there was a huge fire on the north side of town in the town limits.”
Huber said the fire was a family burning excess tree limbs in their yard. She said she’s worried about this year being particularly bad because of how many tree limbs and yard brush is leftover from winter.
“Other confusion is that the fire department might be called to put out an illegal fire, but they cannot issue a ticket,” Thompson wrote. “The deputies can issue a ticket, but cannot put out the fire. This leads to the confusion on who best to call for this situation, depending on the type of response needed.”
Further discussion on the issue will occur in future meetings.
The Tour de Bloom bicycle race will be May 5. Chelan Avenue, between Locust and Elm streets, will be closed for the day. More information on the race can be found at wenatcheeworld.com/empirepress.
