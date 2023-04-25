WATERVILLE — Town council members recently voted to extend the effective period of a moratorium on building permit applications. 

“The basis of the current restrictions is limits in capacity in our sewer treatment lagoon, which we are in the process of rebuilding,” Mayor Jill Thompson wrote in an email, after the April 17 council meeting. “Over the past decade, the town has come close to overflowing in the spring due to groundwater run-off and snow melt. So, for the last five years, we have had limited building permits, currently allowing ‘new’ construction of four houses and two commercial buildings.”



