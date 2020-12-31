With the new year, expectations run high, conjuring hope for a glorious growing season in 2021. White-covered gardens glistening with snow and ice will soon give way to warm, muddy ground, and peeps of green here and there. And there is much to be done still before the spring thaw. But before the hustle and bustle and digging-in, we have time to ponder and remember past plantings. The spectacular sunflower!
Our first year here yielded beautiful flowers and delicious seeds. They were stunning against the azure blue Waterville skies. Their golden faces turning to greet the sun, then following it as if in awe of its glory, ending facing west as the evening draws near. As the heads fill with seeds, they become heavy and droopy, almost drowsy, in the heat of the summer sun.
The second year, I did a dreadful thing. Dreadful to me, anyway, but completely necessary. I chose only one flower on each stem to keep and all the others were trimmed away. It was a very heartbreaking experience, but the results were unbelievable! I had one head that was triple the size of my first-years.
The planting location the first year was in the back yard, with sun most of the day. The second-year was in the front yard along a west-side fence where they received early morning dawn, then noonday sun. Both years' sunflowers received about the same amount of light. Both years were very hot and smoky, with quite a few summer thundershowers.
Growing sunflowers is a beautiful experience. It reminds me of the flowers in Alice In Wonderland; you half expect them to break out in song. They are very animated, with cute little faces, and the bees love them. The seeds are better than any you could ever buy, rich and nutty with the perfect texture. Just don't forget to save some for next year's garden, and keep those pruning shears and gloves handy. If you are hoping to win 1st place, you will need to trim away. The sunflower is very prickly, hence the gloves.
Yes, I looked it up: the whole plant is supposed to be edible! The sunchoke roots, sprouts, stalk, leaves, petals, and seeds. I have eaten pounds of seeds and will definitely have to give these others a try!