I finally was able to get a good look at my bed. It was gifted to me by our local Waterville Community Garden and is a surprisingly large area (12' x 4') to plant whatever fruits, vegetables, flowers, or herbs I would like this growing season. The snow has finally melted enough for me to be able to get to it and see my bed worth more than gold!
I already raked last year's debris and put it into the composter. There were a few weeds to pull as well. Today I plan on digging around in there to loosen up the soil and see if there are any deep roots or things that might impede the growth of my three sisters.
The three sisters are corn, beans, and squash. When you plant them together as companions, they assist each other. Yes, they really do! We can all use a little help now and again, and it's the same with plants. The corn provides a sturdy stalk for the beans to climb, and the squash helps to shade the ground to keep it moist. The beans add nitrogen to the soil, which helps both the corn and squash.
In fact, nitrogen is a key element in us and all the earth, making up to 78% of the earth's atmosphere. It's one of those Goldilocks things; it has to be just right. Either too little or too much can cause problems. If you can supply nitrogen to your plants naturally by using companion planting or crop rotation, it is much better for the environment. Excess nitrogen reminds me of Frankenstein's monster: something seemingly innocent going out of control and wreaking havoc.
I am not sure what was planted in my bed last year, but I plan on using coffee grounds if the plants are stunted or yellow-leaved, both of which are signs of nitrogen deficiency. I will play it by ear.
I am extremely excited about this endeavor and being involved with other gardeners. I hear we are even going to have a garden party in April, where we will gather together to plant some new arrivals. Excitement is in the air, and it's not that it is just spring!