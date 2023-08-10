Waterville Wanderings | A jungle in the hoophouse

Tomatoes, garlic, spaghetti squash, and Fresno peppers love the heat of the hoophouse.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Planting early in the hoophouse and in the garden overall has yielded some mighty tasty fresh-from-the-garden fruits and vegetables. We've sampled strawberries, cherries, radishes, radish pods, many peas, a green apple, onions, chives, shallots, carrots, peppermint, thyme, basil, lemon balm, green beans and painted mountain corn. From the hoophouse we've had an abundance of a variety of tomatoes, tomatoes so good, they almost make you cry! When you eat one, you relish it because you know you will never find a tomato, that tasty, at the grocery store.

Besides the tomatoes, the jungle in the hoophouse consists mainly of a few spaghetti squash plants that have decided to take over the world.



