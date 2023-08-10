Waterville Wanderings | A jungle in the hoophouse

Planting early in the hoophouse and in the garden overall has yielded some mighty tasty fresh-from-the-garden fruits and vegetables. We've sampled strawberries, cherries, radishes, radish pods, many peas, a green apple, onions, chives, shallots, carrots, peppermint, thyme, basil, lemon balm, green beans and painted mountain corn. From the hoophouse we've had an abundance of a variety of tomatoes, tomatoes so good, they almost make you cry! When you eat one, you relish it because you know you will never find a tomato, that tasty, at the grocery store.
Besides the tomatoes, the jungle in the hoophouse consists mainly of a few spaghetti squash plants that have decided to take over the world.
There are a few zucchini plants and a kabocha squash, but they are completely overwhelmed at the moment. I have planted various types of squash (acorn, butternut and zucchini) together back in 2015 and ended up with zucchini striped acorn squash hybrid and zucchini with a bulbed end. Hopefully that won't happen this year.
So far, I have picked four zucchini and counted 12 spaghetti squashes with no end in sight. The vining spaghetti squash has escaped the hoophouse and is now growing along the sidewalk and around the outside of the hoophouse. It has a rather large spaghetti squash that I will attest, grew overnight.
The hoophouse gets over 100°F most days. Even on so called cooler days, it will get in the nineties. It's actually my free sauna. I am drenched and thirsty when I come out of there.
I started some Fresno chilis in small pots so I can transplant them into the determinate tomato buckets when they are done, and sadly, they are almost done. I have five indeterminate tomatoes, so we still have hope for a few more tomatoes, and there are three indeterminate with a few small tomatoes growing at the edge of the three-sisters patch, that have become entangled into the green beans. The green beans have actually climbed them and are holding up the tomatoes nicely!
For next year, I am pondering a mini-food-forest for the hoophouse. It does still get pretty cold in there in the winter, so it will need to be plants that easily re-seed or can overwinter. It is something I will have to think about for a fall planting. Having a hoophouse has made this year's harvest spectacular, and I really look forward to my first spaghetti squash come fall.
