We have Badger Mountain and Badger Mountain Road, and Waterville has its own little Badger Patch with 10 gardening beds. It is located on the northeast corner of W. Ash and N. Columbia. I am not sure what's up with all the badger-themed names. I have lived here getting nigh on seven years and I have never seen a badger! Don't get me wrong, I do not (NOT EVER) want to see one. I am sure if there are any around, they probably don't want to see me either. Let's just keep it that way and call it social distancing.
"At the Badger Patch" sounds so posh. I can hear an English butler mouthing the invitation with the utmost properness. "My dear lady, Gloria, you are hereby invited to a garden preparation and planning at the Badger Patch with Master Gardener Dave Larson. The event will take place at the Badger Patch, Saturday, April 24th, 1-2 p.m. Topics to be covered will be site preparation, companion and succession planting, soil testing, resources and planning." The only thing missing is the RSVP, which stands for the French request, “Répondez s'il vous plaît”. In English, that’s "please respond.”
Actually, it is an invitation to all, not just me! So come one, come all! I am extremely excited to get my bed's pH tested. I was honored with my very own bed by the Waterville Community Garden and I knew I would be able to mingle with the other gardeners, but this is so much more than I ever could have imagined!
Dave Larson is a Master Gardener with the Chelan/Douglas County Washington State University Extension. If you have any questions regarding the event or in acquiring your own bed, please contact Amy Larsen at the Waterville Public Library, (509) 745-8354.