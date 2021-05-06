That’s according to David Larson, Master Gardener extraordinaire. He made a statement that he could tell us a lot about growing plants on the Waterville plateau and surrounding area, but not about growing, say, for example, pineapples. I was speechless. How did he know? I had just planted pineapples and turned in a story to my editor on them! He may be more of a soothsayer than he realizes!
We had a great turnout of about 10 curious community gardeners. I'm telling you, this was an event that thrilled me to the core. It was obvious there were others like me present as well. It was very satisfying to be around other like-minded individuals that love gardening as much as I do.
Words flowed, all related to gardening locally: french drains, sandy loam, clay soil, manufactured soil, manure, water meters, pickle jar soil test, upcycled milk jug mini greenhouse, garden sticks, lime, calcium, yellow sticky traps, manure tea, and on and on.
Two books were recommended: The Week-by-Week Vegetable Gardener's Handbook: Make the Most of Your Growing Season, by Jennifer & Ron Kujawski; and Carrots Love Tomatoes: Secrets of Companion Planting for Successful Gardening, by Louise Riotte. Both books look amazing and are definite must-haves for any serious gardeners.
A whole list of vegetables were given that could actually be planted May 1, even though June 1 is the day when all danger of frost is past. I was surprised and eager to get started. Some of these were peas, kale, beets, broccoli, cabbage, spinach, and radishes. One of my favorite ideas from all the amazing tips David gave us was planting radishes and carrots together. He said that by the time the carrots start coming up, your radishes will be ready for picking.
David Larson filled an hour and a half with an abundant harvest of tips and information, as well as answering any questions before moving on to the next topic. There are plans for him to return to our little Badger Patch in June. I recommend attendance. We all have at least one green thumb, and some of us have two!
Both the Chelan/Douglas County Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners and the Cascadia Conservation District are nonprofits, and have ways we can support them, such as plant sales, listed on their websites. A great big “thank you” to them and to Master Gardener David Larson.