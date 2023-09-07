Waterville Wanderings | Blushing apples

There are a few hidden blushing apples on our unknown variety green apple tree.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

When we moved here nine years ago, there was a scrawny apple tree here that gave us tiny, very sour apples. I have trimmed it almost every year, and some years I have discarded every apple except for the king apples. I then wrapped them in baggies, and the apples were able to ripen without insects drilling holes in them and ruining them. I had to catch them as soon as the blossoms were pollinated and starting to grow the tiny fruitlet.

The king apple is the one in the center of the cluster of flowers, and it just is so hard to remove all those other blossoms, especially if they have fruitlets forming as well.



