Waterville Wanderings | Blushing apples

When we moved here nine years ago, there was a scrawny apple tree here that gave us tiny, very sour apples. I have trimmed it almost every year, and some years I have discarded every apple except for the king apples. I then wrapped them in baggies, and the apples were able to ripen without insects drilling holes in them and ruining them. I had to catch them as soon as the blossoms were pollinated and starting to grow the tiny fruitlet.
The king apple is the one in the center of the cluster of flowers, and it just is so hard to remove all those other blossoms, especially if they have fruitlets forming as well.
By thinning the fruit, it allows the tree to focus more on the quality of a few apples instead of spreading its nutrients to a quantity of smaller apples. Some would argue that the smaller apples are sweeter and have more flavor, and I would say it all just depends on how the weather was.
Each year with the apple tree has been different. One year I left the tree alone completely, and we had at least a hundred apples! They were smaller and very yellow, reminiscent of sweet Golden Delicious apples. The apple tree has also given us larger, blushing green apples that taste like a cross of a Granny Smith and a Golden Delicious.
I still don't know the name of the apple tree, but I am pretty sure it is self-pollinating. The only other apple trees that I know of, up here on the Waterville plateau, are blocks away.
This year we have a few blushing beauties hidden away among the green leaves. Here's hoping we get to taste a ripe juicy one this autumn!
