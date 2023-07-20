Waterville Wanderings | Dianthus Raspberry Surprise

It was about three years ago when we saw the tiny pot of “mini-carnations.” They were a baby pink with a dark burgundy center and narrow, blue-green leaves. I saw that they were called dianthus, but I never really called it anything else but that “mini-carnation plant.” This year it deserved more than an honorable mention. It has quadrupled in size and has outdone itself in blossoming.
I was attracted to it by its scent. I kept smelling this wonderful smell over in that corner of the yard by the apple tree. I felt like a bloodhound sniffing around. I finally sniffed it out and low and behold, it was the dianthus. Its scent is described in various online sites as a “spicy clove,” but I like the description given by a family member as “cola.”
There are over 300 species of the genus Dianthus. Carnation, all kinds of “pinks” and Sweet William. Mine is called Raspberry Surprise Dianthus. It is an evergreen perennial that blooms in late spring. If deadheaded it will continuously bloom throughout summer.
This year has been a great year for my “mini-carnation” plant. It was a long, very cold winter, but we had an early, warm spring, and it hasn’t been too hot yet, so she’s had a chance to multiply and send up prolific heaven-scented blossoms.
Apparently dianthus has been used for centuries in foods, decorations and medicines. Its spicy sweet flavor and scent add taste to a variety of dishes. And its beauty adds distinct color as a garnish to many drinks and plated foods.
There’s a special connection between black-eyed Susans and Sweet William dianthus in John Gay’s ballad “Sweet William’s Farewell to Black-ey’d Susan” and many gardeners pay tribute by companion-planting the two memorable flowers together.
