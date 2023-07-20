Waterville Wanderings | Dianthus Raspberry Surprise

Dianthus, called pinks because their petals look like they've been cut with pinking shears, are very fragrant – a sweet addition to the garden.

 
 
 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

It was about three years ago when we saw the tiny pot of “mini-carnations.” They were a baby pink with a dark burgundy center and narrow, blue-green leaves. I saw that they were called dianthus, but I never really called it anything else but that “mini-carnation plant.” This year it deserved more than an honorable mention. It has quadrupled in size and has outdone itself in blossoming.

I was attracted to it by its scent. I kept smelling this wonderful smell over in that corner of the yard by the apple tree. I felt like a bloodhound sniffing around. I finally sniffed it out and low and behold, it was the dianthus. Its scent is described in various online sites as a “spicy clove,” but I like the description given by a family member as “cola.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?