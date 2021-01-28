It took a good half hour to trudge through varying depths of our last snowstorm’s powder to free from the ice and snow, with great effort, a length of PVC pipe to photograph along with the other things I am accumulating for my Dutch bucket system project. It is amazing how one foot can end up stuck in the snow to my knee as the other is precariously balanced only to my ankle on a sheet of ice hidden beneath the snow. I was able to pry one pipe loose, but the rest will have to wait until the melt.
I have a tentative list started and I am sure there will be more added to it as I go along. I will need to measure the plot before I can get down to the nitty-gritty on sizes and lengths, but for now, this will do to help get a picture going in my head of what is to come.
Things already on hand
4-inch diameter, 10-foot long DWV (drain waste vent) pipe for water return; cement blocks; hacksaw; buckets; water pump; Rockwool for starts; Hygrometer (it lets you turn things on and off based on temp and humidity); black plastic to wrap buckets; reservoir container; hole saw and/or drill with a 1-inch spade bit.
The list of things I still need is daunting, but I take heart in the fact that most of these things are one-time purchases and can be used for many years to come.
Things still needed
2 inch and 1.5-inch PVC. 2 PVC elbows for each bucket, plus 2 straight PVC pipe, one for connecting elbows and the other to attach to drain elbow for flowing into the water return pipe; additional 6-inch PVC pipe for each bucket to stick the drip line down in to avoid algae growth on top; 4 inch DWV endcap for the water return pipe; wood of various sizes; 1/2 inch and 1/4 inch drip line; drip line pokey bit; 6 mil Hoop House Plastic (from specialty retailer); pet screen; coated wiggle wire & holders; bolts; white duct tape; hydro nutrients; planting medium (I'm using washed pea gravel - it's rounded so it won't injure roots with any sharp edges); starter trays with lids; PH meter; timer; float valve; filter bag to cover the water pump in the reservoir; grommets for running the drain elbows out in each bucket; pipe hanger strapping (galvanized metal perforated plumbers tape).
Step-by-step updates will ensue...