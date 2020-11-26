It all started with a grand vision for our small dog-friendly backyard garden. I had pictured myself sitting at a desk with copious amounts of drawing paper, straight edges, angles, and several types of number 2 pencils. Reminiscing of my junior high woodworking class where I was one of the first females to participate, I found drafting was one of those things you learn that you really do use for the rest of your life.
We already have a fruit salad tree, lemon balm, and weeds. The lemon balm is definitely dog-friendly but the rest needs an overhaul. I'm looking to plant various mints as a ground cover. Apparently, once any genus of the mint family takes root, it will spread like wildfire throughout your yard. It even has warnings on the seeds to keep your plant potted or else! I can think of much worse things spreading contagiously. So I thought, why not use an app? A garden planning app. There are so many, it's hard to decide. The one I chose has a multitude of uses. I can't wait to try it out.
I actually got a little sidetracked. All the snow piled around Waterville makes you just want to sit around by a cozy fire (or an electric fireplace, in my case) and just eat something yummy.
I turned one of the beautiful pumpkins I grew into 2 pies and a cheesecake. So munching on pie is part of my garden planning, believe it or not. I plan on growing many pumpkins next year, a veritable field of tasty pumpkins, but not in the backyard.
We did have two warty pumpkins occur. All the seeds came from the same mother, so I was a bit confused until I found out overwatering can cause it, or it could be a virus. The specific plant in question was at the upper portion of the pumpkin patch where I would place the hose for the water to run down my amazing feats of engineering or simply, water canals. I would weed while simultaneously watering, killing two birds with one stone, so to speak. Either way, a warty pumpkin is still edible. I can't bring myself to cut into it. It's a true work of art and I haven't gotten hungry enough yet.