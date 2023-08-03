Waterville Wanderings | Gathering alliums and carrots from the raised beds

A freshly picked bunch of carrots that had been hiding out in the allium bins, along with thinned out shallots, garlic and large, 2" diameter Egyptian walking onion bulbets.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

I wasn't planning on doing anything in the garden except for a deep watering. Five hours later, I finally found myself on the last leg of my journey. I ended up getting sidetracked. The weeds. That bindweed sure looks pretty, but it really binds itself around everything, and it must be stopped.

So I end up watering a little, pulling weeds, watering some more, which is a good thing. I was by the raised beds where all the alliums are, along with my wild carrots, that have been doing pretty much whatever they like for a few years now.



