Waterville Wanderings | Gathering alliums and carrots from the raised beds

I wasn't planning on doing anything in the garden except for a deep watering. Five hours later, I finally found myself on the last leg of my journey. I ended up getting sidetracked. The weeds. That bindweed sure looks pretty, but it really binds itself around everything, and it must be stopped.
So I end up watering a little, pulling weeds, watering some more, which is a good thing. I was by the raised beds where all the alliums are, along with my wild carrots, that have been doing pretty much whatever they like for a few years now.
I had transplanted two New England pumpkin plants into the center of a couple of the bins. I really didn't think they would take, but they have! I figured I had better thin out the alliums, namely, shallots, garlic and Egyptian walking onions, and all the carrots that were already flowering.
There's just something very satisfying about pulling up a plant with a yummy treasure attached. I was very surprised by how many actual edible carrots there were. They are a type of red carrot that is very strong-flavored. Perfect for soups and stews.
There were at least 20 shallots that had pushed themselves up and risen above the dirt level. And, about six garlic bulb stems had completely withered but had nice-sized bulbs attached.
These alliums are not cured like the ones you buy in the store. They are juicy, earthy and mild. The flavor isn't pungent, which can be a nice change of pace to recipes.
So my day went much different than I thought, which is what usually happens in the garden. It's a surreal place, where something magical happens daily. Vegetables and fruits appear seemingly overnight.
It is amazing to be a participant in this place we call a garden. Time slows for the gardener, the air is sweeter, and the harmony in nature is revealed to all who have eyes to see.
