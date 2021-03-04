I had a great idea to try growing radishes indoors, in small containers. I bought an inexpensive aluminum pan with a clear lid to hold the small plastic yogurt containers and to protect the plants. It is like a mini greenhouse sitting on my coffee table, positioned in exactly the right spot to catch the early morning sunshine.
I have heard of people growing fruits and vegetables in containers deemed too small, yielding curious shapes like the square watermelon. Square watermelons are grown on purpose in square glass boxes and are sold for a very high price. Apparently, they are just as good as a round watermelon, but you can stack them!
My radishes are being grown in very small containers, thus I am not sure what will happen. I am very curious to see if they will continue to expand or be stunted. Radish seeds sprout quickly, so I am hoping for some warm days up here in Waterville to be able to get them some sunshine and fresh air, too.
I drilled small holes in the bottom of the containers for drainage, added soil and water, then planted only one seed in the center of each container. I figure it's easier this way instead of having to thin them out; I'd rather just replant. Thinning plants is difficult for some people, namely me. I always ponder too long, trying to decide which one to pull, then I feel horrible afterward. I know it's all a part of the circle of life and I need to get with the program, but that still doesn't make it any easier.
I’ve just loved radishes since as far back as I can remember. Radishes are good in just about anything. Salads, sandwiches, tacos. You can even pickle them and cook them! I have also sprouted radishes, which are yummy and are supposed to be good for you. I never knew you could eat the leaves until recently. I haven't tried radish leaves yet, but I definitely will with this batch.