There's just something about seeing a dump truck back up and unload a big pile of gravel. It's a show, albeit everyone acts like it's no big deal. It is! It takes you back to the sandbox, playing with trucks and shovels in the sand, and digging holes to the other side of the earth.
The imagination can sure take you places, and now it's taking me to a place I personally have never even imagined. A hoop house! I've told everyone about my dutch bucket system in the works, but I shouldn't even dare to imagine making an authentic dutch bucket system properly without imagining a hoop house to go along with it. At least, that’s what I've been told, and it does make sense. You've got these pristine buckets using a nutrient solution, so of course, you need something just as pristine to house them.
When I first heard the term "hoop house,” many things flashed in my mind, but before I let my imagination get too far away from me, I focused on the description being given to me. It is similar to a hangar for airplanes, but more like a greenhouse. You can make it any size, from miniature to humongous. The description can go on and on, with elaborate doors, venting, cooling/heating systems, and so much more, depending on how fancy you want to make it.
I choose small and simple; after all, this is all very experimental to me. I mean, I'm hoping it all is true: easy to start, easy to run, and easy to continue year after year, plus the three B's (Bounty Beyond Belief).
The hoop house offers containment and control. It keeps in what you want in, and what you do not want in, out. It magnifies the sun's radiance, giving your plants life, and allows you to control the temperature, maintaining the perfect climate for your plants.
The Rockwool seedlings are taking off, and will soon be ready for bigger pots or buckets. I have everything I need to get started. Hoop house and Dutch Bucket System, here we go!