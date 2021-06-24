1. Frame, pounding, gluing: For the frame, it is recommended to use pressure-treated 2x6 wood. We used untreated 2x4x12 because we already had it on hand. We also used 2-inches-by-3-foot grey electrical conduit, since white PVC degrades in the sun. Now for the fun and most important part: pound all but 6-inches into the soil. If you do it right, your hoophouse is not going anywhere. These will hold forever in our clay soil, at least I'm hoping.
2. Conduit cement, hoops, hips, bolts:
We glued two each of the grey electrical PVC (1.5-inch-by-10-foot) together and allowed them to dry overnight. We cut off the big ends so they would fit inside the 2-inch pipe. We formed hoops by inserting into one side of 2-inch PVC in the ground and bending gently at a measured pace into the opposite embedded 2-inch PVC pipe. We used bolts to support the hoops. It reminds me of the inside of Pinocchio's whale!
3. Tape, wiggle wire, plastic: It is important to use white duct tape to coat the PVC pipes to protect the plastic from degrading. Wiggle wire protects the plastic from getting cuts and tears, which can expand over time. We used the highest quality plastic available which is supposed to last for at least two years or more.
4. Frame, door: We are using an open hoophouse presently. We were concerned about it getting too hot in there. So, while the hoophouse is operating, it is still "under construction". We are waiting to see if a door is something we need.
So far so good with the dutch bucket system. I will update you soon on the plant's progress. I can tell you one thing: we've got a baby tomato!
Disclaimer: this is what we did, but check multiple resources before assembling yours.