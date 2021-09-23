I have tried growing eggplant in the past, but nothing ever came of it. I thought this year was going to be the same. I started the seeds in Rockwool, back in June, and they took months to start growing. Only recently have the plants taken off, and really started blossoming and producing.
They are similar to zucchini, in that the fruits are well-hidden and seemingly appear overnight. I had been watching one particular eggplant, thinking it had been staying the same size. It actually had been growing all along; it had just bent and was growing behind some leaves. When I went to pick it, I found a few others back behind the huge eggplant leaves. Finding the extra eggplants brought me deep pleasure and a smile to my face, like finding Easter eggs! I learned rather quickly to grasp the stem where it connects to the plant and pull gently to remove the fruit. There are thorns — similar to rose thorns — on the calyx, the little green cap at the top of the eggplant.
The hoophouse has the perfect conditions for growing eggplants — hot and humid. They absolutely love it. Many of the other hydroponic plants would do the “afternoon wilt'', but not the eggplants. They enjoy their daily sauna.
Ping Tung eggplant is an heirloom plant originating in Ping Tung, Taiwan. One plant, which can grow 2-to-4 feet tall, is supposed to produce dozens of long, slender purple fruits. I'm not sure why, but my fruits were white, tinged with purple. I may have picked them a little early. They have white flesh, and because they are drier than most eggplant, you don't have to worry about excess moisture ruining your recipes. It tastes creamy and delicious. When it’s raw, it smells sweet like a banana. I definitely recommend this type of eggplant over the bigger purple ones traditionally found in the supermarket.
