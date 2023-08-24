Waterville Wanderings | Hoophouse tomato varieties

And the winners are, so far, Purple Zebra and Queen of the Night! We still haven't gotten a ripe Marglobe Supreme indeterminate or an Amish gold slicer indeterminate. They are sitting on the vines growing slowly, but haven't even shown a hint of color.
The Manitoba determinate, which was the predominant tomato planted in the hoophouse this year, were very juicy, red and still much tastier than any store-bought tomatoes. But, the Purple Zebra and Queen of the Night had the best tangy tomato flavor.
The almost black Queen of the Night was literally bursting with juices and flavor. While cutting them, one squirted in my eye with amazing accuracy.
Now, if I had to choose only one to plant, that would be a difficult decision to make. The Queen of the Night is extremely beautiful. Just serving them brings a barrage of questions and conversations to the table.
The Purple Zebras that I grew weren't as colorful as they could have been, but you could see dark-green zebra stripes on the skins of the tomatoes. Their flavor is how a true tomato should taste. Tangy, juicy, mouthwatering to the point of a mouth-puckering, but not horribly so.
Some tomatoes, like the Manitoba, are nice and will "do" on sandwiches and in salads. They are impressive, just because any homegrown tomato will always taste better than the typical grocery store varieties.
When you have tomatoes like Queen of the Night and Purple Zebras, they definitely up your game in the garden and in the kitchen!
So the plan for next year is definitely these two prize-winning (in my book, at least) delicious, easy-to-grow tomatoes. Grow them for sandwiches, salads, or for eating, just like that with a sprinkle of salt.
