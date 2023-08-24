Waterville Wanderings | Hoophouse tomato varieties

A bowl of freshly picked hoophouse-grown tomatoes, ranging from dark-purple to red with green stripes.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

And the winners are, so far, Purple Zebra and Queen of the Night! We still haven't gotten a ripe Marglobe Supreme indeterminate or an Amish gold slicer indeterminate. They are sitting on the vines growing slowly, but haven't even shown a hint of color.

The Manitoba determinate, which was the predominant tomato planted in the hoophouse this year, were very juicy, red and still much tastier than any store-bought tomatoes. But, the Purple Zebra and Queen of the Night had the best tangy tomato flavor.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?