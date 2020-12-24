6061991043087712594.jpg

We even tried a stepping stone approach.

 By Gloria Bond

I've looked up the definitions of “perennial” and “annual” many times and for some reason, it just never sticks. Perennial is what I would like in my dog-friendly backyard. Perennial means that it comes back from the root system every year. Our lemon balm is perennial. We planted it as a tiny baby and it turns into a full-grown bush every year. One year, we made bundled herbs for everyone, tying the long stems together. You can hang them to dry or use it to freshen a room.

The perennials I plan on using are dill, oregano, parsley, peppermint, sage, and thyme. The annuals I have so far are arugula, basil, and cilantro. Even though they only grow for one season, you can let them go to seed. Those seeds will drop and make a whole new patch the following year!

Roped off portion of the back yard to allow the grass seed to appear.

I have mentioned that I like to try new things in my garden. One year, we decided to put a dog-and-cat-friendly feed grass down. It was touted as strong and was said to overgrow even the hardiest of weeds. I don't think they've seen the weeds in our neck of the woods. It came up nice and the first year was beautiful, and that's all I'm saying about that.

Spring planting of grass seed one year.

It's a small space, my little patch of dirt, but I have grandiose plans for it next year. It will take a lot of TLC, mostly a lot of weeding. And I will see if peppermint is as ferocious as everyone makes it out to be. One can only hope! It’s supposed to be a wonderful ground cover.

Peppermint carpet, here I come!

I have all the seeds, potting soil, and pots just waiting. Both the dill and oregano take 60 days to germinate; parsley, basil, and thyme take 30 days. All the rest take 10- 21 days. I figure if I start a few seeds in February, then stagger them every few weeks, I should be able to have a nice tray of plantings by the time it is safe to start hardening-off. I would like to get them in the ground by June 1, or when all danger of frost is past.

