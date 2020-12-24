I've looked up the definitions of “perennial” and “annual” many times and for some reason, it just never sticks. Perennial is what I would like in my dog-friendly backyard. Perennial means that it comes back from the root system every year. Our lemon balm is perennial. We planted it as a tiny baby and it turns into a full-grown bush every year. One year, we made bundled herbs for everyone, tying the long stems together. You can hang them to dry or use it to freshen a room.
The perennials I plan on using are dill, oregano, parsley, peppermint, sage, and thyme. The annuals I have so far are arugula, basil, and cilantro. Even though they only grow for one season, you can let them go to seed. Those seeds will drop and make a whole new patch the following year!
I have mentioned that I like to try new things in my garden. One year, we decided to put a dog-and-cat-friendly feed grass down. It was touted as strong and was said to overgrow even the hardiest of weeds. I don't think they've seen the weeds in our neck of the woods. It came up nice and the first year was beautiful, and that's all I'm saying about that.
It's a small space, my little patch of dirt, but I have grandiose plans for it next year. It will take a lot of TLC, mostly a lot of weeding. And I will see if peppermint is as ferocious as everyone makes it out to be. One can only hope! It’s supposed to be a wonderful ground cover.
Peppermint carpet, here I come!
I have all the seeds, potting soil, and pots just waiting. Both the dill and oregano take 60 days to germinate; parsley, basil, and thyme take 30 days. All the rest take 10- 21 days. I figure if I start a few seeds in February, then stagger them every few weeks, I should be able to have a nice tray of plantings by the time it is safe to start hardening-off. I would like to get them in the ground by June 1, or when all danger of frost is past.