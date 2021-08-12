Amy Larsen meets all the preconceived notions of a librarian, and not the "shush, be quiet" type, but the one who will truly facilitate you to higher levels of hope for reaching your greatest truths and imaginations. She is a true gift to the small town of Waterville, a hidden gem to some and to the ones who know her, a beacon of light in a sometimes confusing and dark world.
Author Gary Paulsen attributes his life's successes to a librarian who literally brought him in from the cold and offered him a book to read, changing his life forever. I liken Amy to this, and to what she brings to our Waterville Library and our community.
As the facilitator of the CG (Community Garden), Amy Larsen ensures a smooth operation and that aesthetic qualities exist for all to enjoy. Her own personal bed has a variety of plants, including strawberries, tomatoes, peas, corn, and volunteer sunflowers that came back for a second showing this year. She also tends the bed for the Waterville Library's butterfly garden. In addition to her two beds, she also is growing gourds in a separate area. There are raspberries, lavender, rhubarb, aronia, gooseberries, an herb garden, and a native plant slope that was recently established. She hopes to have each of the native plants labeled soon.
Amy started gardening at six years old, thanks to her grandmother, who gave her a 4-by-4 foot garden plot all to herself. She remembers planting Spring Beauties and violets. Her favorite gardening quote is by Georgina Reid from “The Planthunters” online magazine in Australia. Paraphrased, it reads: Play, experiment, observe, and learn. Amy also mentioned The Gangsta Gardener, Ron Finley, from South Central Los Angeles who first planted an edible garden on the median strip in front of his house back in 2011, in order to bring healthy food to his neighborhood.
Amy is part of the Main Street Association, and the Waterville Community Garden is one of its many projects which provides resources for the community. She hopes the garden will give many opportunities for the enrichment of all!
