When asked what plants she is growing this year, Kat gave a comprehensive list.
"Primarily annual flowers - Grandpa Ott morning glory, mixed sunflower, zinnia, Bachelor buttons (edible), cosmos, and calendula with statice, straw flowers and ageratum starts to be transplanted this weekend - dill, a few robust greens. There was mustard — a few kinds of kale, bok choy and zucchini at the Community Garden,” Russell said.
"At home, I've planted tomatoes, tomatillos, winter squash, bush beans, pole beans, sage, Greek oregano, garlic chives, horehound, edible flowers lavender and nasturtium and, for the birds and bees, perennial native flowers,” she added.
"Aside from fresh edibles, I like having a selection of colorful annuals for cut flowers, fresh and dry. I also like to promote heritage varieties — with the exception of one hybrid tomato — everything I planted is heritage. I like to seed save, nicely package the results, and give them away - last year's morning glory seed packs were spectacular."
Kat has been gardening all her life, "I don't remember a time without cats and gardens (hopefully not in the same place!)" Early on in the growing season, Kat found that a cat had been using her bed as a litter box, so she placed a few moth balls to deter them.
Kat describes what gardening means to her, "This is a way of life — a connection to earth — a philosophy."
Quite a few mystery plants decided to join in the fun, and had all but taken over her bed. We tried identifying the plant online to no avail, but it has finally bloomed! The flower is similar to husk tomatoes. Husk tomatoes can be classified as either ground cherries or tomatillos. Ground cherries have many names; a larger-sized variety is called the golden berry or Peruvian groundcherry. Tomatillo fruits are larger than both. The main distinction I can attest to is that tomatillos are delicious in chili verde, and the ground cherries are sweet like candy and very tasty!
Kat would like to see expansion and a storage/potting shed at the Waterville Community Garden. As for her tips and/or advice, she gives: "To everything there is a season."
Her favorite gardening quotes are: "In most gardens they make the beds too soft so the flowers are always asleep" - Tiger Lily, and "We're all mad here." - Cheshire Cat.