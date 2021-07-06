Lisa says, "I don't have much of a story. I helped a friend the past couple years. But she did most of the work! [It was] a big garden...but knee problems turned it into a hassle. These beds [are] perfect! Just the right size for planting & weeding. The other...people [are so] nice as well. I'm starting to actually enjoy it! I am not much of a gardener. Therefore I'm so happy things are growing and I'm enjoying tending to it. The garden is not too big nor too small. Everyone that has a garden has been very friendly. And I've had lots of good advice."
Lisa considers gardening a hobby, and her favorite thing to grow is lettuce. She says lettuce is "very easy to grow". Though she did not have any personal tips or advice, she gave a great quote from Janet Kilburn Phillips: "There are no gardening mistakes, only experiments."
Lisa planted kale, lettuce, cauliflower, carrots, radishes, marigolds, alyssum, and tomatoes. She interspersed the flowers among the vegetables to keep pests away.
Marigolds are known to be a gardener’s best friend, especially for keeping nematodes, slugs, tomato hornworms, and other garden pests away from tomato plants and brassicas such as cauliflower.
Sweet alyssum is a sweet temptress to lure aphids away from your vegetables and attract tiny parasitic wasps to do the unthinkable. Whoever said gardening was G-rated didn't know the whole truth!
These parasitic wasps use the aphids by laying their eggs -in- them! The wasp eggs hatch inside the aphid, becoming larvae. Spinning cocoons is the larvae's job. When the adult wasp is fully grown, it exits the enlarged aphid's body, leaving behind a hard brown shell called an aphid mummy. Does the sweet alyssum really know how beguiling she truly is, and what her beauty has wrought?
Lisa would like more opportunities to learn at the Waterville Community Garden.