IMG_20211020_095336332.jpg

Our three home-grown pumpkins are just the right size to use for decorating, with visions of pumpkin pies in November.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

I was a little disappointed with the yield of my pumpkin crop this year. One plant at home did nothing, and the other gave us only three pumpkins. The Community Garden pumpkin plants were a little better, but I had to remove them due to powdery mildew and ripen the pumpkins at home on a table in the sun. I rinsed them in a diluted bleach solution and turned them so they would ripen evenly. Because I detached them from the vine too early, they were not very heavy, so they were considered ornamental.

IMG_20210925_151021088_HDR.jpg

Playing "find the pumpkins" is a fun game, even if there were only three this year.

I had never witnessed a mildew problem with my cucurbits before, and because I didn't want to risk the other Community Gardener's plants, I just disposed of the plants immediately and brought the pumpkins home. Apparently, powdery mildew is prevalent in the summer heat of August and easily avoidable by following good gardening practices such as: providing adequate spacing between plants; taking time to trim the vines to allow for airflow; watering only at the base of the plants and not on the foliage, and planting resistant varieties.

IMG_20211020_112123475.jpg

Just had to try out one of the pumpkins in an apple-crust, sugar-free pumpkin tart.

We recently had a freeze scare, so we brought our three sugar babies inside and decorated our coffee table with them. As I was writing this article, I wondered just how sweet these babies were and decided to make a tart for tasting. The flesh of the pumpkin was very dry and smooth, which was nice because it soaked up all the egg, cream, butter, and juices from my apple/Mandarin orange crust. You usually have to be careful with pumpkin releasing too much liquid while baking. With the New England Sugar Pie pumpkins, I say, "go for it!" Add in all those juicy goodies and you'll have a flavorful, perfect pumpkin delight!

