“Olla” is actually pronounced oh-yah! What is an olla, you ask? Well, let me take you on an imaginative journey. Imagine that you are a gardener with nary a spigot nor garden hose and the closest water is a good distance away. The water that is accessible is from a limited source that depends on rainwater to refill it. Add to our story that you live in an arid place called a desert. Now, as a gardener, you are responsible for feeding people. How does your garden grow in this somewhat true-to-life imagination? That is where ollas come in! Go ahead, say it with me. OH YEAH!
There is hardly enough space or time to extoll the many benefits of the olla, but I will do my best. The first and most important benefit is that ollas save water! Think about that gardener trekking to the water source back and forth until all the plants are watered. When you have an olla in place, you trek once, fill up the olla (which is actually an underground cistern), and you're done. Depending on the weather and the type of plants, you're done watering for up to a week.
But it doesn't stop there. The plant's roots suck-up to the clay olla and, like a straw, draws out water - the life-giving elixir, which is a marvel in and of itself - only as needed. “Only as needed” is key here. Plants watered with ollas are healthier and tastier because they have access to water whenever they desire it. Another advantage is that the ollas conserve water. When the surrounding soil is already moist enough from rainwater, the water stays inside until the soil dries out.
I only recently learned about ollas from the fine print in my contract with the Waterville Community Garden. As a seasonal "owner" of a bed, I am obligated to save water and I totally agree. I also agree that everyone on this beautiful planet of ours should know about ollas! I mean, how could I have never heard about them before this? So from now on, whenever you hear someone say "Oh yeah!", you will think "olla" and remember this engineering marvel of the humble gardener everywhere.
I made my own ollas. You can make your own too, or buy gourd-shaped ollas, but please, own them right away.