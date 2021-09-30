Ahhh, corn! Versatile, filling and delicious. And now, colorful. It was truly a joy growing corn this year. Painted Mountain corn was very easy to grow and is tasty as well. I started my seeds in the house, which I needn't have done. It loves the cold - being cold-resistant - and is also drought tolerant and stands up pretty well to our winds. I have big plans for next year.
Radishes are supposed to be a good cover crop for corn. They pull up nitrogen from the soil and leave it for the next crop, which will be my corn. I am using daikon radishes, which grow deep down to eight inches. The radishes grow now before any snow or frost, and with a hard freeze, they die off. It's sad, I know. It almost seems a waste. But I am expecting the benefits to outweigh the time and effort put into a crop that will just end up dying.
They call it “bio-tilling.” The cover crop prepares your soil over winter so you won't have to till in the spring. None of your microbiomes gets destroyed and you are on your way to a healthier soil overall. Tilling the soil destroys billions of necessary microbes.
You can eat Painted Mountain corn just like sweet corn. It is supposed to be higher in protein and is definitely more filling. I boiled mine and ate it straight off the cob, though you can dry it and turn it into a flour called masa. Masa is what they use to make corn tortillas or tamale dough. This is not the cornmeal variety of corn.
I am imagining next year. I am using my corn to make a pot of chili. The corn kernels taste very similar to beans but better. I am using cornflour to make some cornbread for a true corny dinner. I can't wait.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.