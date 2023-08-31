Waterville Wanderings | Picking dinner

Just picked veggies sit on a mesh garden swing for a quick rinse with the garden hose before taking them in for dinner.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Even though it can be difficult maintaining a garden, the benefits outweigh all the efforts.

When something especially delicious is picked and eaten, I just imagine fields of it ripe for the picking. A good example is the pea crop I grew this year. In my mind I think I could never get enough of them. I imagine walking through fields of sweet green peas, popping open the pods and eating them until I can't eat any more.



