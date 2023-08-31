Waterville Wanderings | Picking dinner

Even though it can be difficult maintaining a garden, the benefits outweigh all the efforts.
When something especially delicious is picked and eaten, I just imagine fields of it ripe for the picking. A good example is the pea crop I grew this year. In my mind I think I could never get enough of them. I imagine walking through fields of sweet green peas, popping open the pods and eating them until I can't eat any more.
The reality is that there can be too much of a good thing, so moderation is key in planting. I thought I followed this rule with my spaghetti squash this year, but it truly took over and is still continuing to spread as I write this!
The seeds were given to me by a local gardener, and they must be sprinkled with magic dust. I wouldn't be surprised if I came out and a magic spaghetti vine appeared in the sky climbing to the clouds.
There are two plants, each making 8 squash, so 16 in total. The vine that spread outside the hoophouse has two unbelievably fast-growing squash and one is already bright yellow.
You can eat winter squash or pumpkins early, before they have fully ripened, and you can also eat the blossoms. Always taste a tiny piece of each of your vegetables before cooking. Spit it out immediately if it is bitter and discard it. Don't give it to any animals.
Having and caring for a garden is a glorious experience. Being hungry and wandering through the garden, gathering the bounty for dinner is exhilarating. Participating in the growing cycle of plants from seed to dinner plate is fulfilling emotionally, physically, mentally and spiritually. It feeds all aspects of being human and creates wholeness within and without.
