I am really happy with the overwintered garlic.Talk about the easiest plant to care for, ever! If you recall, last autumn I sprinkled garlic cloves in all of the leftover pumpkin furrows, poured a little potting soil over them, and just left them to the cold and bitter winter elements. I did think of them often, wondering how they were doing. It turns out, I needn't have worried. They were just fine! I had planned on waiting until the bulbs formed before harvesting, but after exploring "spring garlic" on the internet, I believe I will pick some now, and then again about halfway through, and then the complete bulbs. Garlic aficionados claim that spring or green garlic is the best form of garlic for cooking because of its mild, sweet taste. If you pick it before it has formed completely into a bulb, you can avoid the horrid peeling process and just toss in the whole thing.
Now, the cherry pits that have been stratified are a surprise! They are a little expanded from the original size and they feel slightly squishy, as if you could pop them if you squeezed hard enough, like an eyeball. Sounds gross, but I'm hoping this is what they are supposed to do. I planted each in their own little pot and have been keeping them moist. We will see. It has been warm, so hopefully we are done with the cold weather long enough to let them sprout.
Pineapple! I remember when pineapples were like gold and cost as much. The first fresh pineapple I ever ate was when my grandma brought us one from her visit to Hawaii. It tasted like a banana-pineapple. It was so sweet, juicy, and flavorful. I have grown a pineapple this way before, by slicing off the top and sticking it in a pot. I did it in California where the days are hot and I kept it watered well. I figured I'd give it a try up here and see if it's even possible.