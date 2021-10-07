For our potatoes this year, if you recall, we upgraded our potato bins by adding all-new bags of soil and stapling a tarp to the bottoms to keep out weeds and to help retain water.
Waterville has many large trees that send roots everywhere. By keeping those roots away from your garden, you will have healthier plants; it is also beneficial to the trees by not supporting their shallow root systems.
We purchased seed potatoes this year and the harvest reflected that investment nicely. I always enjoy the texture of small new potatoes in a stew, especially red potatoes where you don't need to peel them. The red potatoes are moist and buttery, and the skin is yummy. They add good flavor and color to any meal.
The purple potatoes are delicious fried in butter and salted since they are drier and more starchy. Anthocyanins are what make the purple potatoes purple. It is like a large blueberry, filled with good-for-you antioxidants. They have about three times more anthocyanins than the average blueberry and eating just a small amount really hits the spot.
Potatoes do seem to come back on their own in spots where they have been previously grown, though in my experience they do not do well. It's easy to miss some of the smaller potatoes, which then overwinter and sprout up in the spring when perfect conditions arise. I just assumed the leftover potatoes would freeze and die in Waterville's harsh winter, but surprisingly there are many plants that can be overwintered here in Waterville, even in raised beds!
Potatoes seem to love light soil with plenty of room. We have used both seed potatoes and old potatoes from the store that start growing on their own in the kitchen. With some TLC and good soil, we have had excellent harvests of all types of potatoes.
