I surely have opened a can of worms (literally and figuratively) while researching soil after I received the results from the soil test done on my bed at the community garden. Soil testing is good. Though, it does generate a mad scramble to amend, as soon as possible, the problems that have been revealed.
It boggles the mind, so much so that there's even a field created for it: Soil Biology. Soil is deemed to be an organism. It's alive! While many people, even since the 1940's, knew this, it is still an elusive knowledge even today that many fail to grasp.
I grew up as the child of two parents who were raised on farms with an abundance of children, 16 kids in my dad's and nine kids in my mom's. They surely knew how to farm based on the survival rate of their families, or you would hope so, at least. They taught me some of the basics of gardening and of that dreadful task of turning over the soil, and raking back and forth until all of the weeds were removed. I mean, I just wanted to plant a few seeds. It was a huge undertaking for a small child interested in growing a few vegetables. I wonder how they tested their soil.
Many gardeners pay to have their soil tested and there are some who don't. These frugal ones rely on actual gardening for the "proof is in the pudding" method. Some say NEVER till your soil, just plant a good cover crop and all will be well, and if it isn't, then you know something's wrong. Others do "radish growing" as the "canary in the mine" test. As the canary would warn miners of imminent danger by croaking, the preliminary planting of radishes will warn you of various problems early enough to make amendments before your actual planting season starts.
The soil in my bed ended up being high in phosphorus, potassium, sulphur, and sodium, and it was low in calcium, manganese, and boron. No NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) amendments were recommended; however, mulching with grass clippings and/or leaves was recommended. Also, an ⅛ of a teaspoon of borax added to a watering can full of water was suggested.
I also did the pickle jar test to see how much sand, silt, clay, and humus my soil was composed of. I took a 1 quart canning jar filled to the ½ mark with soil, then added water to the ¾ mark. I added 1 tsp. dish soap and shook it for three minutes. After sitting for 24 hours, you will see the layers form. It's a fun experiment!